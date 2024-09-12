Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

DLNG opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

