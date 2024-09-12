DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 407.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $124.38 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

