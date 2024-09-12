Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Draganfly from $0.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Draganfly Inc. ( NASDAQ:DPRO Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,473,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 13.13% of Draganfly at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Draganfly stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 262,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,266. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.25. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 1,845.76% and a negative net margin of 303.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Draganfly will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

