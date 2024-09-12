Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Draganfly from $0.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.
Institutional Trading of Draganfly
Draganfly Stock Performance
Shares of Draganfly stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 262,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,266. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.25. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 1,845.76% and a negative net margin of 303.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Draganfly will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Draganfly Company Profile
Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.
