Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up 1.1% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dover worth $45,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after buying an additional 140,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dover by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,891,000 after acquiring an additional 157,614 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Get Our Latest Report on DOV

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $183.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $192.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.