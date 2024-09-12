Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) CEO Buys $11,016.00 in Stock

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) CEO William Iv O’dowd acquired 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $11,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,189.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Iv O’dowd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, William Iv O’dowd acquired 25,000 shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of DLPN stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.94. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.80% and a negative net margin of 31.53%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

