Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Dollarama Stock Performance

DOL traded up C$0.69 on Thursday, reaching C$136.22. The company had a trading volume of 167,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$130.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$89.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.72.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 324.09% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.4967696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DOL shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$132.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$126.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$130.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total transaction of C$140,627.52. In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total value of C$4,853,821.17. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total transaction of C$140,627.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $8,220,415. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

