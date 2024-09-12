DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $424,025.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,399.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,618 shares of company stock worth $25,432,336 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Get Our Latest Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 106.37, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.