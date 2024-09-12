DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.45.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,584.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,618 shares of company stock worth $25,432,336. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,826,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,795,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $55.31 on Friday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

