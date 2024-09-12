Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $54.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Docebo from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Docebo has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Docebo had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP raised its position in shares of Docebo by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 686,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 289,524 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Docebo by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 446,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,396 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Docebo by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 278,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Docebo by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 69,787 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

