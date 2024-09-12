Diversified Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DIV traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$2.89. 50,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,203. The firm has a market cap of C$478.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.56. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.50 million. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 51.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1949898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

