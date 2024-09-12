Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150,794 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 5.46% of Diversified Energy worth $34,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

DEC stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

DEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

