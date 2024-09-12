Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.75

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 75813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 50,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,156.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 143,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

