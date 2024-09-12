Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Alternatives Inc owned about 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

