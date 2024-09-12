DigiByte (DGB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $109.67 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,625.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.90 or 0.00575962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00107587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00295985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00031871 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00034399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00083566 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,244,865,272 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

