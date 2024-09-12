DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the August 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DigiAsia Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,521. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17. DigiAsia has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

DigiAsia Company Profile

Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

