Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Lifted by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Diageo by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DEO opened at $128.76 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.27.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.71%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

