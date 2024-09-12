dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $5,760.16 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00107598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011612 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99868241 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $8,961.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.