dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $8,914.95 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00106968 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011679 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000057 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99873102 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,573.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

