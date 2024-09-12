Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $16.63

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $16.25. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 179,735 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DB. StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $326,093,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,267.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,181,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940,056 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

