Desjardins Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOOO. CIBC lowered their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded BRP from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BRP by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 408,692 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 45.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,072,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 335,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BRP by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,105,000 after purchasing an additional 471,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 13.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 479,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 56,954 shares in the last quarter.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

