Dennis H. Nelson Sells 20,453 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $854,526.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,904,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,564,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Buckle Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BKE traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.66. 39,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,948. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Buckle by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Buckle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

