Dennis H. Nelson Sells 20,453 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $854,526.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,904,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,564,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Buckle Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE BKE traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.66. 39,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,948. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81.
Buckle Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.
BKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
