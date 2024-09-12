Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Gap Up to $44.28

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.28, but opened at $46.28. Delta Air Lines shares last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 3,677,229 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

