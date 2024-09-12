Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.6 billion-$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500- EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DAL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,118,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

