Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 0.5%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.60 and last traded at $106.37. 2,069,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,384,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,342,822 shares of company stock worth $812,586,596 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

