Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up to $18.75

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $19.34. Delek US shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 80,413 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Delek US Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -82.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Delek US in the second quarter worth about $19,806,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Delek US by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 71.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 58,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 87.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 125,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 58,394 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

