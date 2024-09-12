David Deacon Purchases 10,430 Shares of Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) Stock

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK – Get Free Report) insider David Deacon bought 10,430 shares of Etherstack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.85 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of A$19,264.21 ($12,842.81).

Etherstack Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About Etherstack

Etherstack plc, a wireless technology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, licensing, and sale of mission critical radio technologies to equipment manufacturers and network operators in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other Asian countries. Its technology enables push-to-talk (PTT) communications; and advanced digital land mobile radio (LMR), and cellular and satellite networks.

