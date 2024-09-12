D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $258,499,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $56,454,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 265.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after acquiring an additional 477,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,941.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 458,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after acquiring an additional 435,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $113.31 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

