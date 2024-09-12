D Orazio & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

