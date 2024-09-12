D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $37,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,627,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,222,000 after acquiring an additional 149,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

