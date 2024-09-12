D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,987 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 77.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 119.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.