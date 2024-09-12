D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 190,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.38 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.51 and its 200 day moving average is $234.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies



Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

