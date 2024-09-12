D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,995 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter.

AVEM stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $63.64.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

