D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 161,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $41,250,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 50,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $290.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.14 and a 200-day moving average of $270.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

