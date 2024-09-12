D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 33.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.