D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $278,704,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,381,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,320,000 after purchasing an additional 233,742 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,350,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,893,000 after purchasing an additional 87,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $114.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

