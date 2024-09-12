D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,736 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.6% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $58.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.