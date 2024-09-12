CVRx, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CVRx in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.54) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 77.62% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

CVRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVRX

CVRx Stock Performance

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $175.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.27. CVRx has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

Insider Activity

In other CVRx news, CEO Kevin Hykes bought 30,000 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $322,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CVRx by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CVRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.