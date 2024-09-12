Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stake Lifted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $300.50 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $318.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.67.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

