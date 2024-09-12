Cronos (CRO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.40 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and $5.40 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00040830 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.