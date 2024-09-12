Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 11871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Critical Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

