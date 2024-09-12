Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 54540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$82.78 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Critical Elements Lithium Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

