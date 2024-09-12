CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) is Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 438,842 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for about 1.1% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $114,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CRH by 17.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRH by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.38. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.