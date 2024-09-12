Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.37 and last traded at $153.58. 1,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.19.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 million, a P/E ratio of 197.97 and a beta of 0.10.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $2.0509 dividend. This represents a $24.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $1.44. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s payout ratio is 205.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 52.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

