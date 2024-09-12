Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 58820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Corsa Coal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

