Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $2.06 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,756,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $223.90 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.96.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

