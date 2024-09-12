Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 961 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

