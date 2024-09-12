Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 85 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot stock opened at $370.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $367.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

