Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Leidos makes up about 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Down 1.1 %

LDOS opened at $152.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $159.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

