Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $884,081.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,464,622.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,892 shares of company stock worth $15,269,897 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. FBN Securities raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $249.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.78. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

