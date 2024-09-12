Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 677.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $165.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.29 and a 200 day moving average of $151.81. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $176.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

